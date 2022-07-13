SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police removed dozens of snakes and mice from a home Monday night.

Marilyn Twinn lives in a townhouse in Sioux City. When she came home one day, she found a python in her garage. She believes the snake came from her next-door neighbor on the other side of the house.

“That was the last straw for us. I contacted animal control. It was the second time. They came out two weeks ago,” said Twinn.

Police and animal control executed a search warrant. They confiscated mice and snakes from the property while the homeowner was out of town. Twinn claims the neighbor’s 6-month-old baby also lives in that house.

“I can’t imagine how easy it would be for a snake to wrap itself around that baby’s neck or attack one of these children,” said Twinn.

Donavin Mohr lives in the same neighborhood as the pet owner. He said he has visited with the owner in his house and saw his collection of snakes.

“They were all ball pythons,” said Mohr. “He had some babies. He was breeding. He was trying to start a business.”

City ordinance forbids people from owning pythons and boa constrictors.

Community policing sergeant Jeremy McClure said these animals can cause harm if they escape from their owners.

“They’re not natural to this environment and should they escape, they can wreak havoc on our environment and natural plants and resources, and in addition, some of those animals are not evolved to survive in an Iowa climate, especially when winter hits. So, there’s also a concern for just being good to the animals too,” said McClure.

Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center is in possession of the snakes and mice.

A spokesperson with the organization said they are working with the pet owner, the Sioux City Legal Department, and the Police Department to determine what will happen next with the animals.

