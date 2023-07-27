DES MOINES, IOWA — RAGBRAI has ridden out of the metro after a possibly record-breaking evening at Water Works Park on Wednesday night. But the trip to the capital city was not without its share of bumps and bruises.

Dozens of riders sought treatment for a variety of injuries, metro hospitals tell WHO 13. Heat exhaustion and other heat-related symptoms dominated the need for attention. Riders were also treated for chest pains, broken bones, a shoulder injury and a bee sting among other ailments. No serious injuries were reported.

Broadlawns Hospital that a pack of riders got lost on the route and stopped by their facility looking for water and cell phone charging.