AMES, Iowa — Ames Police have arrested nurse practitioner Carl Markley twice this week after months of investigating his possible sex crimes. Police now say more than 40 possible victims have contacted them since his initial arrest.

Markley, 44, was first arrested Friday on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the criminal complaint, Markley had hidden cameras inside a clock and a pen and inappropriately touched a teenager while a hidden camera captured the act.

Police arrested Markley again Monday on charges of pimping, prostitution, and human trafficking. Criminal complaints on these charges accuse Markley of paying for sex both at a local motel and at an apartment complex he owns.

Police believe the allegations against Markley date back to 2008. They now have a special unit dedicated to investigating Markley’s possible crimes at all times.

Markley is out on bail, according to court records. He’s scheduled to make his first appearance in court on May 11.

If you believe you are a victim or have any information on Markley, contact the Ames Police Department at (515) 239-5133 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at (515) 239-5533.