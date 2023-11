DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Dozens of horses were rescued after the execution of a search warrant at a home in rural Dallas County on Wednesday.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 33000 block of 165th Street in connection to a neglect investigation, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives located 46 horses on the property and all of them were in need of veterinarian care.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.