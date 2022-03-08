RUNNELLS, Iowa – Saturday’s deadly tornado traveled 69.5 miles across four counties. More than 30 homes in southeast Polk County experienced EF-2 damage.

Homeowners in a brick ranch-style home were huddled in the basement as the tornado tore through their neighborhood. When the noise of the storm stopped, they heard someone screaming on the main floor of their house. The screams were coming from a neighbor who saw their roof was gone and ran over to look for them. Everybody was okay, but when they came out of the basement they saw just how bad the damage was.

“We came up and when I got up here the top of the hill I saw Jerad and Chrissy‘s house over here,” said neighbor, Dave Williamson. “I just came down the road and they were just coming out of the house and I met them out here, but you know they were in shock.”

Williamson’s home was not impacted by the tornado but says he knew when to take shelter because he was listening to WHO-13 coverage of the tornadoes.

“I told my wife and kids we should probably go downstairs,” said Williamson. By the time we got to the top of our stairs it was here, and by the time we got down the stairs and into the closet, it was over, that quick, within 10 to 15 seconds.”

Several homes near Yellow Banks Park were also damaged, some severely. One homeowner had most of the glass blown out of his windows, leaving shards of glass on the carpet inside. Outdoors, his steel shed, and trucks inside took a direct hit. Nearly 60 people from Rising Sun Church of Christ came to help Williamson clean up the damage.