Dozens Arrested Following State Capitol Protest, Register Reporter Pepper-Sprayed

DES MOINES, Iowa – Dozens of arrests were made overnight in Des Moines in connection with protests held about the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck.

A peaceful protest was held at the Iowa State Capitol Monday night and police say it was well after the event when some of the crowd refused to disperse.

Des Moines Register reporter Katie Akin shared her experience on Twitter, as she was pepper-sprayed while covering the post-protest events at the Iowa State Capitol Monday night into Tuesday morning.

She identified herself as a member of the press and told officers she was leaving as she ran away but was still hit with pepper spray.

Here’s me getting pepper sprayed. pic.twitter.com/YlDnLezPLR — Katie Akin (@katie_akin) June 2, 2020

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department, 51 adults and 13 juveniles were arrested in connection with the protest. Most face charges of failure to disperse or interference with official acts.