WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Webster City’s 2nd Street remains closed where a fire occurred last Wednesday. A fire inside an electrical contractor building did heavy damage – including smoke and some water damage to nearby businesses.

“We’re in on-hold mode, we’re getting quotes from disaster cleanup companies, we’ve gotten two who have been here and we got another one coming,” said Jeff Pingel, president of the HERO Board which governs the Webster Theater. “We’re waiting on a report from a structural engineer, we can’t do really anything until the structural engineer signs off on this.”

Webster City Mayor John Hawkins was concerned that 2nd Street was still closed. He said it could open up to traffic as early was Tuesday.

“It’s a little hard to get people in and out of the back doors, because there isn’t much access to there,” said Mayor Hawkins. “The traffic is being rerouted around the back of the buildings at the same time so it’s [downtown] struggling a little right now.”

One business which took on smoke damage was Gilbert Jewelers. That business reopened on Monday.

“We have a wonderful community, a time of need during that fire, we had wonderful people in the community,” said Daniel Lee, of Gilbert Jewelers. “Right then they dropped everything they were doing and helped us. A lot of what they did helped us save a lot of things in here, which I’m very grateful for and they didn’t think anything of it.”

“We have some severe roof issues, smoke damage, it’s only a two-story building but it’s really three stories high,” said Pingel. “All three stories of it are like tar, so it’s really sticky.”

Two more contractors were on hand Monday evening to bid on the cleanup of the Webster Theater.