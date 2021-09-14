Downtown Hy-Vee to be converted to a HealthMarket store

DES MOINES, Iowa — Major changes are coming to the Hy-Vee store in downtown Des Moines.

The Hy-Vee at Fourth Street and Court Avenue will be converted to Hy-Vee’s HealthMarket concept, stocked with meat, produce and other health food items. The current food service area will become a restaurant serving Hy-Vee HyChi and Nori Sushi.

Hy-Vee spokesperson Christina Gayman said the transition will happen “in the near future,” but she didn’t specify an exact date.

“The Fourth and Court Hy-Vee location has served as a test location for many Hy-Vee offerings since it opened in 2017, and we have been able to take those insights and implement various components into new store formats throughout our eight-state region,” Gayman said. “Additionally, as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed companies’ work formats resulting in more employees working from home than ever before, we want to ensure we are evolving to meet the needs of those who continue to live and work downtown.”

In 2015, the Des Moines City Council approved $3 million in incentives, along with a ten-year tax abatement to build the downtown Hy-Vee grocery store.