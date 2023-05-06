DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines staple is back. People flocked to the Historic Court Avenue District for the return of the Downtown Farmers’ Market on Saturday.

Megan Renkel, the Downtown Farmer’s Market manager, said there are about 70 new vendors this year. This is also the first year the market’s accepting SNAP benefits.

Though excited about the changes, she said she’s most happy seeing people back at the Downtown Farmers’ Market.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market is open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Saturday and continues through the end of October.