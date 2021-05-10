Downtown Farmers’ Market Plans to Increase Vendors, Entertainment By June

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Downtown Farmers’ Market in Des Moines plans to increase the number of available vendors and live music offerings beginning Memorial Day Weekend.

The market returned on May 1st, 2021 after the entire 2020 market season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its first two weeks back in operation, the Market has limited the number of vendors to 115 with only fresh produce and pre-packaged food available.

Beginning May 29th, the Market will increase the number of vendors to 165 and allow the sale of prepared food and local musicians. There will be two limited seating areas where market visitors can eat: a courtyard at 100 Court Avenue and another near Fifth Street. Masks will continue to be required for guests and vendors at this time.