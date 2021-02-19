Downtown Farmers’ Market Announces Pandemic-Related Changes for 2021 Season

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Downtown Farmers’ Market will be back this year, but not without some major changes designed with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

The annual summer staple went online in 2020 but 2021 brings a return to the Court Avenue district in downtown Des Moines.

The first market of the season is scheduled for May 1st and the event will run each Saturday through the end of October.

The biggest change patrons will notice is the shift to only providing local fresh produce and farm and artisan packaged food. Arts and crafts, as well as prepared food vendors, won’t be able to have booths at the market, in an effort to promote social distancing. There also won’t be live entertainment.

“The most important part of The Market is getting healthy, locally grown produce to the public in the safest way possible,” said Kelly Foss, Director of The Market. “This may not look and feel like the typical Market experience we are all used to at the beginning of the season, but we want to ensure we are providing important nutritious options to DSM residents and supporting local farmers and artisan food producers.”

About 110 vendors will be on-site and booths will be kept spread out to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Vendors and those attending the market must wear masks and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the market.

Vendors who aren’t able to participate in the in-person market will still have the opportunity to sell their wares through the Downtown Farmers’ Marketplace Online.