Downtown Des Moines Road Closures After Gas Line Punctured by Construction Crew

Gas main break in 400 block of 3rd Street in Des Moines on August 3, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A gas leak in downtown Des Moines, caused by a construction crew, has forced some street closures Monday.

The Des Moines Police Department says a gas line in the 400 block of 3rd Street was hit by a construction company. It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m.

Third Street between Grand Ave. and Locust St. is closed and Locust St. between 4th St. and 2nd Ave. is also closed.

The closures are expected to last at least two hours.

No evacuations have been necessary but police are asking people to avoid the area in order for utility crews to fix the problem.