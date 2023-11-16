DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than a year after having to move locations, a downtown bar is closing its doors for good.

On Wednesday, Beer Can Alley’s owners announced on social media that the bar will shut down after its 12th birthday on November 22nd. They say the business just isn’t working after the change of address.

The bar was previously in the Court Center building but moved a block west after new rules prevented bars in the building from selling alcohol after midnight.

Beer Can Alley will keep its locations in Sioux City and Omaha open.