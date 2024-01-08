DES MOINES, Iowa — While many of us have enjoyed the unseasonably warm start to the winter, there are those out there who’ve been sweating it.

“It’s kind of been torture,” says Jeff Nicholson, owner of P&P Small Engine on East University Avenue in Des Moines. “We got that snow in November and thought ‘Wow! We’re going to have a year like we haven’t had in years!’ And here we are, what? Six weeks later?”

Standing in an aisle of unsold snowblowers, Nicholson says his business is down about 40% this season, and that is exacerbated by a mild 2022-2023 winter.

“We carried over a lot of machines from last year,” he says. “We blew most of them out at State Fair sales, but still had a few to sell in the fall.”

At long last, central Iowa is getting the snow Nicholson and others in the snow removal business have been waiting for.

He’s trying not to sound happy about weather that makes so many others groan, but there’s an energetic step inside his shop

“It is kind of fun because we’ve been very slow and everybody’s kind of been looking for something to do over the last month and a half,” he says, “so it’s nice to be busy again.”

What’s more, there is more snow in the forecast later in the week, and multiple snows within a short amount of time typically drive business.

“With this snow, I would expect we’ll probably sell 30-40 snowblowers,” Nicholson says, ”but when you get another one right after that, usually motivates people if they’ve got something not working right to either get it fixed or trade up and get something new. Usually when you get back-to-back storms it makes people really motivated.”

Nicholson says he plans to extend his hours this week to keep up with the rush on new sales and repairs.