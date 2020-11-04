Dowling-Valley Playoff Football Game Will Air on WHO 13 This Friday

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa’s premier high school football rivalry will play out in prime time on WHO 13 this Friday when the Dowling Catholic Maroons and the West Des Moines Valley Tigers meet in the state quarterfinals.

WHO 13 will carry the matchup starting at 6:55 pm this Friday, November 6th. WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy and Justin Surrency will provide play-by-play coverage from Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The game will be live streamed at who13.com as well.

The Maroons are 7-1 on the season, including a 22-0 shutout of the Tigers back in September. Dowling is looking for its 8th straight 4A title.