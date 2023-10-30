WEST DES MOINES — Dowling Catholic is hosting a blood drive Monday in honor of former student Ava Vaske who passed away from cancer on September 11th, 2022.

Vaske was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma of the ovary in the fall after she graduated from high school.

Vaske had type O negative blood, a rare blood type, and during her treatment received blood transfusions. Vaske planned to hold a blood drive when she recovered to give the gift that she received.

Vaske’s family is holding a blood drive Monday behind the bleachers at Dowling Catholic High School. The blood drive starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m.