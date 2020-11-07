Dowling Announces Longtime Teacher and Coach has Died of COVID-19

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Dowling Catholic High School announced that a longtime teacher and coach died from COVID-19 on Saturday.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I share that Tom Barnabo passed away this morning from COVID-19. Tom has been an important part of the DCHS community for the past 24 years and was most recently teaching physical education and serving as the assistant boys track coach,” Dowling Catholic said in an email to parents and students.

Barnabo was also a defensive line coach for the Grand View University football team.

“According to his family, Tom had tested positive for coronavirus more than 10-days ago and went to a hospital emergency room on Thursday morning seeking medical attention. He was not admitted, and this morning his wife found him unresponsive in their West Des Moines home,” Dowling Catholic said.

Barnabo was 57 years old, according to the Des Moines Register. The Register reported that Barnabo’s family is still waiting to learn an official cause of death, but he had been absent from coaching after recently testing positive for the coronavirus.

A virtual rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday. Find details about the virtual rosary here.