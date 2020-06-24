Doulas Allowed Back Into Des Moines Area Hospitals After COVID-19 Restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in months, restrictions on hospital visitors are easing up in the Des Moines area. Since mid-March, there have been strict visitor restrictions because of COVID-19. The majority of patients weren’t allowed any visitors at all.

For those heading into labor, they were one of the few to be allowed one support person in their room, however, services like birth coaches or doulas were not allowed.

“It’s been challenging as a doula group. We’ve really had to think on our feet and pretty much change our entire model of how we typically support clients,” Kelli Brus, a Des Moines Doula said.

That all changes now. As of this week, doulas are allowed back into hospital rooms. Brus said she had six mothers who delivered babies during these past few months who she couldn’t be with in person. They relied on video conferencing so Brus could still provide informational and emotional support. For the physical support, she still tried to provide that too, directing their partner through Zoom or Skype on how to help with some position changes or breathing techniques.

“Sometimes [I have] the partners kind of taking the laptop around to wherever they are. So it’s been working, you know, it’s been it’s been a challenge. It’s definitely not the same as being in person,” Brus said.

Now she can start to provide the support in person again. That’s big for not only Brus but the soon-to-be mothers as well.

“I actually had two clients who were due last week and they went over their due dates, which we are so happy that their babies decided to cook a little bit longer, so that we could have the in-person support again. So I was actually able to attend a birth in person yesterday. I’m just so giddy that I can be there in person,” Bruce said.

There are still a lot of regulations for the doulas to follow in the hospital to ensure safety for all.

As for the other easement on visitor restrictions, there are still tight guidelines, but more patients throughout the hospital are allowed at least one visitor. For minors and those imminently dying, they are now allowed two visitors instead of just one.