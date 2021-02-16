Des Moines Man Faces Weapons Charges in New Indictment Following Capitol Riot

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man at center, was jailed early Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 on federal charges. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON — A Des Moines man accused of taking part in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 now faces weapons charges in a new indictment.

Doug Jensen, 41, was prominently seen among the mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters that overran the U.S. Capitol seeking to disrupt Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Court documents filed Feb. 10 include charges of entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon. The charges say Jensen possessed a knife during the riot.

Jensen faces the following seven federal charges:

Civil Disorder

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds With a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Jensen, a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, was arrested in Des Moines on Jan. 9 after returning home from the U.S. capital. He was moved in federal custody to Washington, D.C. An arraignment and detention hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.