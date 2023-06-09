DES MOINES, IOWA — The latest entrant into the 2024 Republican presidential race made his first appearance in central Iowa as a candidate on Friday. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum visited the World Pork Expo on Friday morning. He began his two-day tour of Iowa on Thursday with a stop at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville. He concluded his trip with lunch at Maid-Rite in Marshalltown. Burgum announced his candidacy for president earlier this week.

