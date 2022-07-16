DES MOINES, Iowa — Two separate crashes in Des Moines have shut down a portion of SE 14th Street.

According to the Des Moines Police Department two crashes occurred between Virginia Ave. and Watrous Ave. One crash involved a motorcyclist who experienced serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The Des Moines Police Department shared in a tweet that SE 14th street southbound will be closed for approximately two hours while the scene is investigated by officers. The northbound lanes are open.

This is a developing story.