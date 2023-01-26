DES MOINES, Iowa — Dotdash Meredith is laying off 7% of its Des Moines workforce.

The layoffs are part of a company-wide 7% reduction in employees, according to a statement released Thursday from the company’s CEO Neil Vogel. The total number of employees being cut is 274.

The statement said the cuts are reflective of broader challenges in the ad industry and the economy as a whole.

Vogel said the affected employees are being notified Thursday and will be provided with severance, options for health insurance continuation, and will be offered transition support including outplacement services.