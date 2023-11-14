IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation’s daily traffic fatality reports show 2023 has been the deadliest year so far compared to the last five years.

According to the report, there have been 323 fatal crashes this year — up 8.75% since last year. With over a month left and the winter season approaching, this year could be the deadliest the state has seen since 2021. On this date in Nov. 2021 the DOT recorded 301 traffic fatalities.

2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 323 297 301 282 280 271 Total number of traffic fatalities on this date each year

The Iowa State Patrol told WHO 13 in July the increasing number of people not wearing seatbelts was a contributing factor to the rise in fatal crashes. According to the DOT, over 46% of the fatal crashes this year involved individuals who weren’t wearing seatbelts.

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 337 356 343 337 319 End-of-year traffic fatality totals.