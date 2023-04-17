JOHNSTON, Iowa — Over the weekend Johnston residents set all their unwanted trash on the curb to prepare for spring cleaning pick up today and tomorrow.

Every spring communities around the metro participate in spring cleanup programs leaving unwanted furniture, trash, and other items on the curb to be picked up and disposed of. However every year people put out items that the trash companies can’t take.

Scott Chiri, the Public Works Superintendent for the city of Johnston, said that there are some items that commonly get left on the curb that can’t be taken during spring cleanup.

“It goes pretty well, for the most part, there are a few things washers and dryers get set out every now and then that they won’t collect any other appliances and fertilizers and antifreeze and anything else of that nature needs to go to the Metro Waste Facility in either Grimes or Bondurant,” Chiri said.

To find a full list of items that are and are not accepted during spring clean up visit Metro Waste Authority’s website.