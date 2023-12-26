DES MOINES, Iowa — Christmas is over and, while all the gifts under the tree are open, there’s still a lot of wrapping paper left over. Here is what Metro Waste Authority says you can and can’t recycle this Christmas.

What you can recycle:

Cardboard or gift boxes

Plain paper cards

Envelopes

What you can’t recycle:

Wrapping paper, gift bags, or cards that are glittery, metallic, or shiny

Tissue paper

Ribbon or bows

To learn more about what you can and can’t recycle visit Metro Waste Authority’s website.