DES MOINES, Iowa — Christmas is over and, while all the gifts under the tree are open, there’s still a lot of wrapping paper left over. Here is what Metro Waste Authority says you can and can’t recycle this Christmas.

What you can recycle:

  • Cardboard or gift boxes
  • Plain paper cards
  • Envelopes

What you can’t recycle:

  • Wrapping paper, gift bags, or cards that are glittery, metallic, or shiny
  • Tissue paper
  • Ribbon or bows

To learn more about what you can and can’t recycle visit Metro Waste Authority’s website.