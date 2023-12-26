DES MOINES, Iowa — Christmas is over and, while all the gifts under the tree are open, there’s still a lot of wrapping paper left over. Here is what Metro Waste Authority says you can and can’t recycle this Christmas.
What you can recycle:
- Cardboard or gift boxes
- Plain paper cards
- Envelopes
What you can’t recycle:
- Wrapping paper, gift bags, or cards that are glittery, metallic, or shiny
- Tissue paper
- Ribbon or bows
To learn more about what you can and can’t recycle visit Metro Waste Authority’s website.