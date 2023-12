DES MOINES – Last year the United States Postal Service processed 11.7 billion mailpieces and packages over the holiday season. This year they have already processed over 8 billion.

However the deadlines for shipping Christmas card and gifts in time for Christmas are almost here. Here are the shipping deadlines for major mail companies

USPS Ground Advantage – Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) – Dec. 16

Priority Mail – Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express – Dec. 20

UPS 3-Day Select – Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air – Dec. 20 (or Dec. 21 with Saturday delivery options)

UPS Next Day Air – Dec. 21 (or Dec. 22 with Saturday delivery options)

FedEx Express 3Day Freight – Dec 19

FedEx Express Saver – Dec 19

FedEx Express 2Day Freight – Dec 20

2Day & 2Day – Dec 20

FO , PO , SO, Extra Hours – Dec 21( Fri. Dec. 22 with Sat. delivery selected)

FedEx Express 1Day Freight – Dec 21

FedEx SameDay – Dec. 22