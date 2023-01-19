DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is working to clear the streets of snow Thursday after a winter storm hit central Iowa overnight. The city activated its snow ordinance rules Wednesday night.

The rules include parking limitations and a requirement that property owners and tenants take care of their sidewalks.

Parking is limited in four neighborhoods: Sherman Hill, Drake, Carpenter and part of River Bend. Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., people can only park on one side of the road. Odd addresses on odd dates and the even side of the street on even dates. Rules last until snow removal ends, which is typically 24-48 hours after it stops snowing.

The city also requires property owners or tenants to clear sidewalks in front of their homes or business. They have 48 hours after it stops snowing. They can face a $75 fine from the city if they don’t clear the sidewalk on time.

The city only plows major roadways while it is snowing. It won’t start taking care of side streets until at least three hours after it stops snowing.

You can keep track of the progress by texting the keyword “SNOW” to 515-355-8815.