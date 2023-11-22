DES MOINES, IOWA — A local barbershop gives away turkeys to those in need in the community, but the annual giveaway was put at risk when the smokers it always uses were no longer available.

Rob Presswood owns Platinum Kutz Barbershop in Des Moines, and this year for his turkey giveaway the business he rents from no longer had the supply of smokers for him. He was notified just a couple of days ago.

“The next day phone was ringing people was calling, they didn’t realize how big of a smoker we needed, but it was just the idea and the thought of people reaching out to us,” said Presswood.

No turkeys were pardoned this year: the giveaway was back on. The food provided by Dubuque Bank and Trust and the labor provided by volunteers.

Rob and company were out at 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning smoking the turkeys. It is also his birthday as well, it is why he started the tradition. He tells WHO 13 News it makes him happy to see the size of the donations and volunteer efforts grow by the year.