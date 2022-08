WINTERSET, IOWA — On March 5th the town of Winterset was struck was a massive tornado that leveled dozens of homes and claimed six lives. The storm left a scar on the community but it they are rebuilding and need your help to do so.

You can give now to the Disaster Recovery Fund that has been established through the Greater Madison County Community Foundation and the Greater Des Moines Community Foundation. You can follow this link here to give and click here to learn more about the program.