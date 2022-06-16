DES MOINES, Iowa — You can give the gift of life Thursday. WHO 13 and LifeServe Blood Center are partnering with other sponsors to hold a blood drive at Valley West Mall to celebrate Bood Donor Day.

There are still many times available for people to come and donate blood to save a life. To sign up all people need to do is visit LiveServe’s website.

At the blood drive, there will be prizes, giveaways, and food for people to enjoy. Danielle West with LifeServe Blood Center said that the need for blood increases during the summer months.

“It’s one of our biggest blood drives of the year, National Blood Donor Day was just yesterday[Tuesday]. So we do it around this timeframe. And right before the July 4 holiday knowing the need for blood is just going to continue to go up in the summer,” West said.

The blood drive runs from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.