DES MOINES, IOWA — In what comes as no surprise, former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 Iowa Republican Caucus, NBC News and numerous others are projecting. The announcement came just minutes after the first results were released from across the state. Trump has been polling at twice the level of the rest of the field. What is still to be determined is the margin of Trump’s victory as well as who will finish in second and third place and what overall turnout will be with a severe winter storm still making rural roads impassable.

