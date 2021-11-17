Dog shot while protecting owner during home invasion, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after a dog was shot while protecting its owner during a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2100 block of Indianola Avenue around 12:30 a.m., according to the Des Moines Police Department. Shortly after a woman returned to her apartment from walking her dog, two suspects armed with guns kicked in the door. The dog attacked the suspects and that’s when it was shot.

Police say the two suspects fled and investigators believe the dog’s actions scared them away.

Officers took the dog to an emergency veterinary hospital, but it died from its injuries.

The investigation into the incident continues and no arrests have been made.