DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was killed in a house fire on Des Moines’ eastside Thursday evening.

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at around 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 14th Street. When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and fire coming from the northside of the house. Within ten minutes crews had the fire put out.

According to the fire department, the house was vacant at the time of the fire, but a dog was inside. The dog died from injuries sustained during the fire. No people were inside the house and no other injuries occurred.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Des Moines Fire Department Captain Chris Clement said the department has seen an increase in the total number of calls in 2023 compared to previous years.

“This just adds to that number for the year,” Clement said. “It’s been a busy fire year for the City of Des Moines and it’s not over yet.”