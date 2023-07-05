LAKE CITY, Iowa — The Dobson Organ Company has broken ground on a new building at the site of their old structure. A fire destroyed the Dobson Organ Company in Lake City on June 15 of 2021. Right after the fire, company owner, John Panning was asked if he planned to stay in business.

“It was never a thought in my mind there was any option,” said Panning. “Of course we’re going to continue on a business, we have commitments that we’ve made to our clients but also as a business, we have commitments to our employees, my coworkers.”

Panning said he admired how the company workers came forward to keep things going, despite working in temporary quarters. That meant many of the manufacturing processes were split up. Organ pieces would have to be taken from one building to storage, then to another building. It was a short distance, but still pieces had to be driven.

“It really is a tremendous thing that we are able to rebuild on our old site,” said Panning. “We were able to keep our entire crew together, we’ve been able to carry on in Lake City with the help of so many friends and neighbors.”

At the time of the fire, the Dobson crew was working on an organ for a church in Sydney, Australia.

“Everything in the building, of course was lost in the fire so we’re building an organ for Sydney, Australia. At the time it was maybe 20% completed,” said Panning. “So of course we had to start that over and that organ will be shipped this fall and will be installed in January of next year in Australia.”

The company ships the giant organ in cargo shipping containers, and will send a whole crew of people there for the installation.

Much of the business’ data was backed up, but some of the firm’s historic drawings from it’s beginning in 1974, were lost. Since the fire, Dobson Organ keeps booking more work for the crew.

“It’s been a really gratifying thing since the fire. We’ve gotten a tremendous amount of work. People have had such confidence we’ve got work through the end of 2026,” said Panning. “We are actively hiring for our business, requires very specialized skills, many people come to us with some basic skills, but they have to be taught a lot as a grade skills needed to build an organ.”

The new Dobson Organ Building is scheduled to be completed in August of 2024.