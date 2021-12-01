UPDATE: Urbandale police say child reunited with family

UPDATE: Police now say the child has been reunited with his family. No other details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

URBANDALE, Iowa – The Urbandale Police Department is asking for help to reunite a child who was found wandering around Wednesday morning with his family.

The department released a photo of the boy, who was found near Merle Hay & Aurora, on its Facebook page.

Police say if you know who the child is and can assist in getting him home to his family, call Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321.