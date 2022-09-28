IOWA — On Tuesday, September 28th, Harding Middle School teacher Amy Hackbarth will buzz into Jeopardy! on WHO 13. She is the latest Iowan hoping to cash in on their trivia knowledge. You could be the next Iowan to do so.

The process begins by taking the Jeopardy! Anytime Test. You’re allowed to take the test once per year, so making sure you’re in test taking mode.

the test takes 15 minutes to complete

you have 15 seconds to answer each clue

there are 50 clues total

If you pass the test and meet age requirements, you will enter a random selection process for an invitation to an audition. After the audition, producers will select a pool of potential candidates to appear in the next 19 months.