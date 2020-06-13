DNR Offers Iowa Parks Passport

POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa DNR has partnered with Travel Iowa to offer a new incentive for people to get outdoors and explore Iowa’s State Parks.

This is the 100th year anniversary of Iowa’s State Park system. Big plans were made to mark the occasion of the opening of Iowa’s first park at Strawberry Point, Backbone State Park. Those initial plans were shelved due to COVID-19. The parks may celebrate in September, if possible.

The DNR has developed a Passport app which you can download from their website. You can use it to find parks and check in at parks to win prizes.

“Each park has a special significant location in it, and we’ve worked with the vendor and they set up what they call a geo-fence,” said Todd Coffelt, head of the DNR State Parks Bureau. “So if you have your phone and you turn on the GPS on, when you get close to that, then you can check in.”

The point of the app into check in to the park and also explore what it has to offer.

“You’re not going to go to the park just to say you went to the park,” said Coffelt. “You’re going to go the park, you’re going to see, you’re going to experience, you’re going to hear, your going to walk, hike and fish.”

The prize offered for the first 800 people who check in at three parks is a DNR 2020 celebration t-shirt. For the first 100 who visit ten parks, they get a Bozz Prints Iowa Parks print. The grand prize winner gets a weekend for two at Honey Creek State Park.

To find the app and check out the Passport program, click here.