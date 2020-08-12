DNR: 800 Gallons of Spoiled Milk Flowing into Fourmile Creek from Storm Drain at Ankeny Hy-Vee

Ankeny, Iowa — The Iowa DNR says 800 gallons of milk that spoiled during the Derecho power outage was dumped into a storm drain outside an Ankeny Hy-Vee and is now flowing into Fourmile Creek.

According to a news release from the DNR, officers responded to Fourmile Creek in Ankeny this morning to investigate reports of the water turning white and fish struggling at the surface. The DNR was able to trace the white liquid to the storm drain at the Hy-Vee Store at 410 N. Ankeny Boulevard.

The DNR says the store reported 800 gallons of milk were dumped into the drain. The store lost power for 19 hours this week after the derecho storm blew through the state, leaving the milk unusable.

No dead fish have been found, but the DNR says as bacteria naturally break down the milk they will use up oxygen and possibly choke out wildlife in the water. The DNR is currently working to slow or stop the flow of the milk-contaminated water. One option they are considering is creating a series of dams and then using vacuums to remove the milky water.

The DNR says it is monitoring the cleanup efforts and “will consider appropriate enforcement action”.

“Materials that we think are harmless can actually be very toxic to the environment,” DNR Supervisor Ted Petersen said in the press release,“When disposing of a liquid into the municipal collection system, it’s important to check with the local wastewater treatment plant or DNR field office prior to disposal.”