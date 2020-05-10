DMRA Project Wants to Hear from Boaters, Anglers and Paddlers Now

DES MOINES, Iowa — Something big is in store for the Des Moines River in the heart of the capital city and organizers need your help to make it a reality.

The Des Moines Area MPO is asking for metro residents to weigh in right now online on their proposals to make some big upgrades and changes on the river in downtown Des Moines. Those changes they say will make the river more safe, more useful and more popular than ever.

“Really looking at three different objectives,” says Zach Young with the DMRA Project, “We want to make the downtown segment more safe to travel through … Increasing recreational opportunities in the downtown portion and just giving people safe access to the river.”

You can review a virtual meeting online to learn about the proposed changes and weigh in on them. The public response period is required for the project to maintain some federal funding. Young expects construction on the project to begin by late 2021 or early 2022.