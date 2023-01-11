DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District has announced some changes to this year’s school calendar, following an apparent cyber attack that forced the Des Moines Public School District to cancel classes for two days.

Two changes have been made to the calendar, including the end of the first semester being pushed back. The first semester will now end on Friday, Jan. 20 with the second semester starting on Monday, Jan. 23. The second change to the calendar is that the school year will end, as long as there’s no additional school cancelations, on Friday, June 2. The change is now awaiting school board approval.

Superintendent Matt Smith said all classes will resume Thursday, but students will work in an offline learning experience until internet access and other networked resources can be fully restored. All activities and athletics events will take place as planned Thursday and Friday.

According to DMPS, progress has been made by the information technology staff, including restoring access to Infinite Campus and ensuring phones are operational.

The school district’s information technology staff is continuing to investigate the cause and extent of the cyber security incident. The district said it’s working to restore the network when it is safe to do so in the days ahead.