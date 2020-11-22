DMPS to Seek 2nd Waiver to Extend Online Learning Two More Weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School Board on Sunday approved the next step in keeping students learning online.

The district’s current online learning waiver expires next Monday, Nov. 30, but the school board unanimously voted to seek another waiver to keep students online only for an additional two weeks after that.

As Polk County’s coronavirus positivity rate remains around 19%, the school board believes it is still not a responsible decision to have students and staff in the classroom.

“We are just in a really heightened spot right now with the virus. I think it’s best we move forward with another waiver in hopes that things will begin to taper down sometime after Thanksgiving,” said Superintendent Thomas Ahart.

Moving forward, the school board will consider allowing Ahart to seek a waiver without the board meeting every two weeks as long as Iowa continues to see high coronavirus numbers.