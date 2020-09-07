DMPS Students to Protest Suspending Sports, Activities in March to Terrace Hill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students from Des Moines Public Schools plan to march to Terrace Hill on Monday to protest the state’s decision to suspend in-person sports and activities at schools holding classes completely online.

DMPS plans to begin the school year on Tuesday with online-only classes for students amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa. The Department of Education warned schools last month that if they can’t hold classes due to COVID-19 transmission then in-person activities would also be disallowed.

“Students are asking for fairness and equity so they may compete in fall and winter activities,” organizers said in a press release. “Students rely on activities like music, theater and sports for positive school experiences and to round out their academic education. By taking away their ability to do so, the State and the Governor are putting DMPS at a severe and unnecessary disadvantage.”

Students and supporters will meet at Roosevelt High School at 9:30 a.m. Monday and will march to Terrace Hill.

Organizers are requiring marchers to wears masks and social distance.