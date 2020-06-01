DMPS Starts Summer Meal Program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Monday June 1st, Des Moines Public Schools will be distributing food to students at summer meal sites.

Locations are set up at eight elementary schools, 10 middle schools, and at four auxiliary sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.

Meals will be given out to children aged 1 through 18.

Social distancing rules are in place.



The sites are:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL MEAL SITES

Capitol View Elementary, 320 East 16th St.

King Elementary, 1849 Forest Ave.

Lovejoy Elementary, 801 E. Kenyon Ave.

McKinley Elementary, 1610 SE 6th St.

Monroe Elementary, 3015 Francis Ave.

Moulton Elementary, 1541 8th St.

Samuelson Elementary, 3929 Bel Aire Rd.

River Woods Elementary, 2929 SE 22nd St.

MIDDLE SCHOOL MEAL SITES

Brody Middle School, 2501 Park Ave.

Callanan Middle School, 3010 Center St.

Goodrell Middle School, 3300 E. 29th St.

Harding Middle School, 203 East Euclid Ave.

Hiatt Middle School, 1430 East University Ave.

Hoyt Middle School, 2700 East 42nd St.

McCombs Middle School, 201 County Line Road

Meredith Middle School, 4827 Madison Ave.

Merrill Middle School, 5301 Grand Ave.

Weeks Middle School, 901 East Park Ave.

AUXILIARY COMMUNITY MEAL SITES

Deer Ridge Apartments, 6000 Creston Ave.

The Meadows, 2525 County Line Rd.

Watchman Center, 2723 Euclid Ave.

Homes of Oakridge, 1401 Center St.