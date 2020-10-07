DMPS Sees a Drop in Enrollment, Could Impact State Funding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is currently seeing a drop in enrollment of more than 1,000 students.

According to the district, during the 2019-2020 school year, they had 33,642 students enrolled. As of this month, that number has fallen to 32,477. This drop is just a little over the lowest enrollment level the district has ever seen in the 2012 school year, with 32,020 students enrolled then.

One parent said she transferred her two kids out of DMPS due to their return to learn plans.

“There was a lot of uncertainty when it came to when school was going to start, if they were going to do online schooling or hybrid or anything like that,” Tina Turner said. “I’m the type of parent [that] I need my kids to actually be in school.”

The state provides funding for each school district based off of a per pupil system. According to the Department of Education, this year DMPS received $7,096 per student. That means DMPS could risk losing over $8.2 million in state funding due to a drop in enrollment.

Republican State Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, a member of Iowa’s Senate Education Committee, said it is far too early to make predictions since legislators will not have the state’s new budget until December. Another member, Democratic State Sen. Zach Wahls, said this low enrollment could impact employees the most.

“Even though you would have fewer students, my expectation is that you would see some staff shortages,” Wahls said. “The biggest impact would be on the ability to provide salary for staff.”

DMPS said most of this enrollment decline is reflected in preschool and kindergarten levels as parents are waiting until school returns to “normal” before having their children begin their education.

Phil Roeder, communications director at DMPS, said this issue should be addressed by state and national leaders.

“Public schools need to be a part of any federal coronavirus relief plans that will hopefully be agreed to by Congress and the White House,” Roeder said.