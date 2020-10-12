DMPS Returns to the Classroom Monday with Preschool Students

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines preschoolers head into their classrooms Monday after more than a month of virtual learning. These preschoolers are the first of DMPS’ students to get back to the classroom.

It’s a hybrid model. Students will be split up into two groups, one going in person Mondays and Tuesdays, the other Thursdays and Fridays. Both groups will have online learning on Wednesdays.

“We have reduced classroom sizes. So we have chosen to not have as many classroom students as we have in the past. We won’t have as many students in the classrooms, both to keep our students and our staff safe. We also don’t have as much furniture in the classrooms as we have in the past, again, just to be able to allow for social distancing,” Associate Principal at McKee School, Melissa Leyen said.

There are 12 preschool classrooms at McKee and classroom sizes aren’t just smaller there because of the hybrid schedule. It’s also because enrollment is down at DMPS. For preschool, it’s down about 30-40 percent. Leyen said there are multiple reasons for this. Not only are they limiting enrollment, but she also feels many parents are choosing to delay the optional preschool during this pandemic. Pandemic or not, Polk County birth rates are down as well these past few years.

For those ready to learn, DMPS said it is ready with a bunch of mitigation strategies in place. Tons of face masks made especially for young children, enough supplies like crayons and scissors, so students don’t have to share, and extra cleaning protocols are all ready to go for the first week of school. However, the focus on virtual learning isn’t going anywhere.

‘We started teaching preschool back in March virtually and parents, they like it. We’re coming back hybrid here Monday with students in person. We started with just a couple preschool teachers that were going to stay virtual, the rest were going to come back in person, but as of last week, we have nine preschool teachers that are staying virtual. What we found is families started it and they actually love it. So many of them want to stay that way,” Leyen said. “The students are really engaging with the one-on-one videos with the teachers and they’re really liking it. So that’s really exciting that the parents are able to have that choice.”

Elementary students will follow the same model when they return to class. That won’t happen until next Monday, October 19th. Middle and high school students are starting in-person learning in the weeks to come.