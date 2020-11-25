DMPS Receives State Approval to Continue Virtual Learning Through December 11

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools has received approval from the Iowa Department of Education to continue online learning through Friday, Dec. 11.

Des Moines Public Schools’ current online learning waiver expires on Nov. 30, but the school board unanimously voted to seek another waiver to keep students learning online for an additional two weeks.

The school board believes it is still not a responsible decision to have students and staff in the classroom due to the coronavirus positivity rate in Polk County, which was around 19% when the board voted on Sunday.

“We are just in a really heightened spot right now with the virus. I think it’s best we move forward with another waiver in hopes that things will begin to taper down sometime after Thanksgiving,” Superintendent Thomas Ahart said during Sunday’s school board meeting.

Des Moines Public Schools’ hybrid learning model is tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday, Dec. 14. That is if the district does not seek another online learning waiver. The district said it will monitor the COVID-19 situation in Polk County and plan accordingly.

Des Moines Public Schools will continue to provide free meals to all students during the virtual learning period. Find more information about that here.

