DMPS proposing longer school year and adding cultural celebrations

DES MOINES – The Des Moines Public School District is asking parents to survey changing the district’s 2022-2023 school year.

The proposed changes include extending the school year into mid-June and adding religious and cultural celebrations to the district’s calendar.

“I think we’ve got over 5,000 responses which are amazing, right? We’ve got over 300 student responses. We’ve got over 2,000 family responses and over 2,000 staff responses,” said Des Moines Public School District Associate Superintendent Matthew Smith.

However, parents went to the district’s Facebook page to express their feelings about the change.

“If we need to spend a few more weeks or maybe even another month analyzing the data and pulling together some additional information, and actually putting something else out into the community to respond to, we’ll certainly do that. This calendar is not set in stone,” said Smith.

The deadline to fill out a survey is October 31st. Click here to access it.