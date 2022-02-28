DES MOINES, IOWA – Des Moines school superintendent Thomas Ahart announced his resignation on Monday.

Last year, the Des Moines school board voted not to extend his contract past June 30, 2023, and today he announced his resignation. However, Dr. Ahart said it was the right timing.

“We’re a much tighter system, and Des Moines Public Schools are in a really good place right now considering especially the record low funding we’ve had over the last decade,” said Dr. Ahart.

“So I feel like it’s a good time for me to take a step away to reevaluate where I want to go with my career and turn the reigns over to new leadership.”

School Board Chair Dwana Bradley also expressed her gratitude for Dr. Ahart. She thanked him for never shying away from challenges and always seeking new opportunities to support students and families.

Parents say they hope the next superintendent will put the students first.

“I was really impressed by how he was protecting the children from the pandemic because I know my grandchildren were tired of staying home, but I kept telling them it’s for your good, for your safety,” said Des Moines Parent Georganne Johnson.

“I guess I don’t have an opinion either way,” said Des Moines parent Emily Waltz. “I just wish him well and hope whoever his replacement is [will do] a good job with the Des Moines schools and keeps them on the right track.”

If the school board accepts Dr. Ahart’s resignation on Tuesday, his final day will be on June 30. The school board will conduct a national search for a new superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year.