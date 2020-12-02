DMPS Parents Hoping for the Community’s Help in PPE Fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of parents is calling on the Des Moines Public Schools community to help keep students and teachers safe this winter through a PPE donation drive.

“I want to keep educators and students and families out of the hospital and as safe as possible and unfortunately there just aren’t state or federal funds right now that are adequate in terms of providing everyone with PPE,” said Nicole Paseka Grundmeier, who reached out to Des Moines Public Schools after her daughter’s preschool teacher tested positive for COVID-19. “Her teachers are like family and when her teacher got sick last spring, it was like having a family member sick. Our DMPS teachers are like family to us,” said Paseka Grundmeier.

Seeing how school districts were already stretched thin with staffing and funds in the budget, she thought a fundraiser could help alleviate the district’s burden. Donations can be made on the district’s website in any dollar amount. The money will go toward face masks for teachers and staff, disposable masks for students, N95 masks for school nurses, gowns and other PPE that may be needed in the future.

“There have been 12 Iowa educators who have died of COVID-19 already and winter is just hitting, so really whether it is $5 or $10, when you purchase in bulk, that can provide a ton of PPE,” said Paseka Grundmeier.

With the possibility of the district heading back to in-person learning once the remote learning waiver expires, Paseka Grundmeier wants the rest of the school year to be as safe as possible for everyone. “We want to keep those schools open and keep the kids safe and keep families safe, especially with DMPS having some really vulnerable populations, particularly a large refugee community,” said Paseka Grundmeier.

To donate, visit the website here.