DMPS Parent Explains Why She is Not Sending Her Children Back to School

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools parent Courtney Braden believes her decision to not send her kids back to school was not an easy choice.

“I’ve actually been kind of anti-send back to school myself,” said Braden. “I feel like that’s the best [decision] for our kids because what we don’t want to happen is for one of them to go back to school, bring home something and then the asthma that is currently controlled is no longer controlled.”

Braden has a fifth grade son who lives with a mild form of autism. She is afraid that he may not follow the district’s mask mandate for students and that her son would become vulnerable to catching the virus or passing it on to someone else.

“For my son, for example, he might get a little bit angry and decide to take off the mask in defiance. Well, pretty soon, now we’re not safe anymore. He’s not being safe. Those around him can’t be safe and that’s a really big concern for me.”

Braden’s eighth grade daughter, Paige Braden, will miss seeing her friends at school. However, she understands her parents are just trying to keep both she and her brother safe.

“I’m a little sad because I can’t see my friends,” said Paige Braden. “But I understand that I’m high risk.”

Although Braden feels fortunate to work from home, she hopes parents who plan to send their kids back to school will communicate to their children the importance of staying safe.

“I would say, prep your kiddos. Let the kids know what they need to do to stay safe,” Braden said.